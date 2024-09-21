Kaizer Chiefs make last minute transfer window deadline moves

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window is finally closed, and it had to go down to the last day for Kaizer Chiefs as there was a last-minute movement in Naturena on Friday.

Amakhosi confirmed that midfielder Sabelo Radebe and recently promoted rising star Donay Jansen will both be going out on season-long loans for some game time this season.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to announce that promising young players, Sabelo Radebe and Donay Jansen, will be going out on loan for the upcoming season,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“Radebe will join Richards Bay FC in KwaZulu-Natal, while Jansen will suit up for Tshwane-based SuperSport United, as both go in search of valuable game time and development opportunities.”

Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr also expressed his excitement about the loan moves, saying that it will only help the two players gain much-needed experience and return to the club better.

“Both Sabelo and Donay are products of our Youth Development Academy and have immense potential, and we believe these loan moves will allow them to gain crucial experience,” Motaung Jnr said.

“We are committed to their growth as players and are confident they will return to us even stronger.”

On the flipside, the Glamour Boys pushed until the last day but could not land the signature of their main target Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City. This is despite Motaung Jnr going public about their interest in the 23-year-old Bafana Bafana attacker.

Since the transfer window opened, Appollis was rumoured to be leaving Rise and Shine, with interest from Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns. He was also reported to be on the radar of North African sides Esperance de Tunis and MC Algier.

However, Appollis’ agent, Lance Davids, who is a former Bafana midfielder, took to social media to provide insight into Appollis’ situation.

“I’ve seen your requests for an update on Oswin Appollis given the interest shown by several clubs. As things stand, there is none – he remains contracted to Polokwane City. Any movements, you will be the first to know,” Davids said.

Another Chiefs deal that collapsed on the last day was that of Cape Town Spurs star winger Asanele Velebayi.

According to iDiski Times, the deal between Chiefs and Spurs did not materialise because they could not agree on a fee.

“We spoke with them [Chiefs], we said listen, these are the numbers we are looking for, this is how we can assist in making the deal more palatable to you and they promised to come back to us on the next day, whether it was accepted or not. Unfortunately, they did not,” said Spurs Chief Executive Officer Alexi Efstathiou, as quoted by iDiski Times.

“I think the next contact was on Thursday telephonically, but the discussion proved fruitless as the numbers were way apart.”