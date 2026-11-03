Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates muthi-inspired scuffle case still not finalised by PSL DC

Even though another exciting Soweto derby was played this past weekend, the muthi case brawl case involving Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates from last season is still sitting and gathering dust and has not been finalised by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee (DC).

On Sunday, April 26 last season, Pirates and Chiefs crossed swords at the FNB Stadium and just before the kick-off, during the warm-up, there was an ugly confrontation between the security personnel, coaches and officials from both sides. The brawl also involved some Chiefs members against Pirates security personnel.

It is not clear what caused the incident, but it was reported that it resulted from Pirates’ security men trying to stop a Chiefs official from carrying out a pre-match muthi ritual. Amakhosi officials removed their players from pitch temporarily but returned later on after temperatures cooled down. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and Pirates went on to win the league.

READ: Mfundo Vilakazi emotional to be a part of the Soweto Derby with Chiefs

Disciplinary process drags on

Pirates and Chiefs were then hauled before the (PSL DC) following the chaotic pre-match brawl and scuffles. They were charged with bringing the league into disrepute. Another season has started, and another Soweto derby has taken place and there are no news from the PSL DC regarding the matter. The matter is still on the desks of the prosecutors and DC proceedings cannot get completed because there are no dates given. Safpu condemns embarrassing scenes The scenes were so embarrassing and shameful, and even the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) got involved and released a statement, saying that what transpired during the pre-match warm-up is both “regrettable and unacceptable” and needs to be investigated.

“The South African Football Players Union [Safpu] notes with grave concern the events that unfolded prior to the recent Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. What transpired during the pre-match warm-up is both regrettable and unacceptable. Incidents of this nature are not only embarrassing to the image of South African football, but they also risk compromising the safety and well-being of players. This responsibility cannot and must not be taken lightly,” said the union in a statement.

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READ: Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs in blockbuster Soweto Derby watched by Thierry Henry

“Football occupies a unique place in our society. It is more than a game; it is a unifying force that reflects our shared values of respect, discipline, and collective pride. When disorder and confrontation overshadow such an occasion, it undermines the dignity of the sport and erodes public confidence in the structures entrusted with its stewardship,” added Safpu.

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