Khune’s Topbet deal may ruffle Chiefs’ feathers 

Itumeleng Khune’s new highly publicised partnership with betting company Topbet could throw a spanner in the works in his relationship with Kaizer Chiefs – who also have a sponsorship deal with betting company SuperSportBet.

Khune and Chiefs have yet to finalise a deal over the brand ambassadorship the club offered him after his playing contract expired last season.

However, the announcement Khune made on Wednesday about partnering with Topbet as a shareholder, could pose issues of conflict of interest and a clash of brands.

Khune also told Sunday World this week that he has not set foot at the Chiefs Village in Naturena since the end of last season in May this year.

“I haven’t been to the village since last season when the league closed. I really miss the Kaizer Chiefs family, the supporters and the atmosphere at the stadium. Unfortunately, I haven’t also had time for their home games because of the other things I do on the side,” Khune said.

“But I am humbled by the way things are going for me right now. I think it’s a reward for all that I’ve given my footballing career for the past 25 years, playing for one club,” Khune said.

“But I haven’t cut ties with them, and they haven’t cut ties with me – we are still in talks, we’re trying to find a good working relationship in a different position going forward.”

Khune says he has not retired and is currently free to join any club of his choice, as he believes there is still a lot he can offer on the field of play. While still locked in negotiations with his boyhood club, Khune is still getting on with life and training alone to keep fit.

He is currently working as a football analyst at SABC, goes to the mines from time to time to get into the mining industry, and is now a shareholder of a betting company.

Chiefs had not responded at the time going to print.

