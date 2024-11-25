Magesi FC caused biggest upset after beating Downs 

Mamelodi Sundowns got a taste of the Magesi FC magic when they succumbed to a shocking 2-1 defeat during their much-anticipated final at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein yesterday.

Magesi smashed and grabbed the game at the death, thanks to Delano Abrahams’ wonder goal to break Sundowns supporters’ hearts.

For Sundowns and their coach Manqoba Mngqithi, it will be back to the drawing board as they missed out on a second trophy so far this season.

As for Magesi and coach Clint Larsen, the Cinderella fairytale in topflight football continues as they ink their name in the history books of SA diski.

Sundowns last won the knockout competition back in 2019 and were desperate to deliver it to Chloorkop.

It was probably the first time Peter Shalulile, Iqraam Rayners and Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro all started in one match leading the line of attack.

As expected, Sundowns controlled the game and enjoyed most of the ball possession.

Rayners broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when he curled the ball in the back of the net to beat overzealous Elvis Chipezeze.

Magesi came out as a completely different side in the second half. Indeed, their first attack in the game turned into a goal, when Tshepo Kakora fired a bullet of a header at the far post to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Larsen’s side continued to push and their belief turned into a reality when an unmarked Abrahams tapped in the ball in the back of the net.

