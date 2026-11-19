After the disappointment of their CAF Super Cup defeat to USMA Alger two weeks ago, Mamelodi Sundowns will look to ease the pain when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final.

The match will be played on Sunday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium and kick-off is scheduled for 3:30pm.

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This highly anticipated clash promised to be one of the highlights this season, as both teams will be eager to show each other who is the boss in this cup competition.

Tickets for the encounter sold out barely 24 hours after being available, underscoring the massive appetite among supporters for the game.

Sundowns’ troublesome midfielder Marcelo Allende, who is from Chile in South America, says the Brazilians have put their continental setbacks behind them, having also exited the CAF Champions League in the preliminary rounds, and are now focusing on the hoodoo team that always gives them headaches in cup competitions.

“Of course, we’re a little bit pained because we lost the last game, but [the FIFA break] has helped us to change and focus on the new one because we have a big one on Sunday,” said Allende who is known for raising his game in matches against Amakhosi.

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“Yeah, we know what I said. It’s a derby and they are physical. There will be a lot of duels, so we need to be prepared and of course, ready to give a fight,” added Allende.

The Chilean international added that Sundowns must not panic under pressure and change their game plan because that could make them uncomfortable during the match.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but we need to play our way. Our ideas and our behaviours, and yeah, we will prepare over the next few days, and if we get the result, we go to the final,” he added.

Allende said he was excited when he heard that the game was sold out.

“It made me really happy because that means we are with the supporters, so we are waiting for them. But I always say they are very important to us, and we play for the badge and the fans. The fans of Sundowns, all of you in Mamelodi, we are waiting for you at Loftus. It’s going to be a nice game. Come early, with the best colour in the world: yellow. We are waiting for you.”

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