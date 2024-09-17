Marumo Gallants appoint Duncan Lechesa as Malesela’s assistant

Betwayl Premiership returning soldiers Marumo Gallants have appointed Duncan Lechesa as assistant coach of the club. Lechesa will once again work side by side with the head coach Dan “Dance” Malesela.

According to a well-placed informer, Lechesa is currently travelling from Venda to Bloemfontein to join his new club. And Gallants are expected to make the announcement any time from now. His last club was Venda Football Academy (VFA) in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the second tier of SA football.

Lechesa was appointed on Monday with immediate effect. He will start his tenure as soon as he arrives in the Bahlabane ba Ntwa camp. Gallants bought the PSL status of Moroka Swallows and relocated the club to the City of Roses in Bloemfontein.

Lost to Amakhosi

They started their 2024/25 campaign on a sour note against Kaizer Chiefs. This as they lost the match 2-1 in one of their finest performances in their history. They were unlucky to lose to Amakhosi after taking the Glamour Boys toe-to-toe at the Free State Stadium. The venue was packed to capacity by the Chiefs and former Bloemfontein Celtic supporters.

Malesela’s Gallants are known for their delicious brand of possession football. This tactic always leaves their opponents gasping for air. Gallants’ hearts were broken late in the game when Chiefs’ tiny-tot Mfundo Vilakazi swept home the winner. And he silenced the home crowd in the process. Malesela is in his third stint as head coach of Gallants in the last three seasons.

Well-travelled coach

Lechesa is a well-travelled coach who has worked at Celtic as Reserve Team trainer. He was also assistant coach at Free State Stars before he joined Polokwane City last year. In October, Lechesa left Polokwane due to an illness, and Seema was given the coaching reins. Lechesa then moved on and joined VFA until he left the club with immediate effect on Monday.

Gallants official Sello Nduna said that he was not aware that Lechesa was joining Bahlabani ba Ntwa.

“I am not aware that he is joining the club. It is the first time I am hearing that he is coming to Gallants,” Nduna told Sunday World.

