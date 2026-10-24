Mbekezeli ‘TLB’ Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha back in Bafana after missing last camp

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has announced a preliminary squad for next month’s back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. Mosimane will be happy that South Africa’s rising star, the muscular defender Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi and Thalente Mbatha are available to play after they were omitted from the last camp due to injuries.

The duo represented Mzansi at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canada, but they missed out on new Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane’s camp in the matches against Guinea, Eritrea and Egypt. South Africa won all three matches. Mosimane has also named former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy, who scored for his club Sabah FK in the Uefa Champions League. Mosimane will name his final squad in the coming days.

READ: Pitso shapes Bafana Bafana for the upcoming Afcon challenge

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The South African senior men’s national team will host coach Benni McCarthy’s side at Orlando Amstel Arena in Johannesburg on Friday, 13 November 2026 before traveling to Nairobi for the second match to be played on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. The kickoff in Orlando is at 6:00pm.

Bafana are perched at the top of Group D after playing and winning two Afcon qualifying matches in September 2026. Mosimane’s charges beat Guinea 2-1 in Johannesburg and then thumped Eritrea 5-0 in Egypt. The South African senior men’s national team also beat Egypt 1-0 in Cairo during the window.

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Bafana Preliminary Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thakasani Mbanjwa (Golden Arrows).

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samukele Kabini (Molde), Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosikhona Radebe (AmaZulu), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Matludi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Aden McCarthy (Sabah FK).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, Portugal), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Luke Le Roux (Cercle Brugge).

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Union Saint-Gilloise), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (FC Copenhagen), Luther Singh (AEL Limassol), Devin Titus (Maghreb Fez), Lyle Foster (Houston Dynamo, USA), Boitumelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates), Nqaba Xulu (Richards Bay), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire).

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