Mdaka setting sight on U-20 Afcon after Cosafa triumph

Just a few days after winning the Cosafa Under-20 Challenge Cup without conceding a goal and ultimately qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has his sight on his biggest task yet next year.

South Africa beat Zambia 2-0 in the final of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations/Cosafa qualifier in Mozambique last week Saturday.

Mdaka’s troops clinched the competition in style, as they concluded the tournament without having to pick the ball from the back of their net — a feat that left the up-and-rising coach in awe.

