Kaizer Chiefs’ dribbling wizard Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi may have delivered a Man of the Match performance to help orchestrate Mamelodi Sundowns’ Carling Knockout exit last weekend, but he insists that victory is water under the bridge as Amakhosi shift their focus to Chippa United.

Amakhosi will face the Chilli Boys in a Betway Premiership encounter that will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 3:30pm. The encounter will be the 10th league match of the season for both sides. After nine rounds, Amakhosi have collected 14 points and occupy fifth position on the table, while the Chippa United sits seventh on 11 points.

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The 21-year-old crowd favourite is growing in stature and carrying significant responsibilty for the Soweto giants. In November, he won two Man of the Match awards in the Carling Black Label Knockout and also played a pivotal role for the South African Under-23 side in their two-legged 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers against Madagascar.

READ: Can Mfundo Vilakazi carry mighty Kaizer Chiefs on his tiny shoulders?

So, Vilakazi will be keen to build on his momemtum from the Sundowns triumph. His eyes are firmly fixed on the Chilli Boys who will be there for the taking.

“We’re playing against Chippa on Saturday, I think we must forget about the past Sundowns game. We must just focus on Chippa this Saturday. But we are preparing well; everyone is happy and working hard. Chippa are a good team. We mustn’t undermine them. So, we’re going there to get the maximum points, and I have confidence in my team that we will go to PE and come back with three points,” Vilakazi told the club’s media department.

“So far, I’m happy with how I started the season. I think I have to improve on creating chances for the team, scoring goals and assisting more,” Vilakazi added.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs tie Mfundo Vilakazi down with a long-term contract

“Every time I get on the field, I tell myself I am going to work hard for the team and try to help the team win. Credit to the fans, they are the ones who voted for me. And credit to my teammates; without them, I don’t think I would get Man of the Match. On the pitch you are not playing alone, it is 11 v 11,” he added.

On his run with the SA Under-23s, Vilakazi said that he was learning a lot.

“It has been since 2024 that I started working with coach Raymond. He told me that I know football, and he won’t coach me too much. He said I must just make sure I don’t lose the ball and that if I do lose it, I must react. Even if the team doesn’t have the ball, I must also help.

“The first time I was with the national team, I was not helping the team… I was not tracking back. The coach told me that if I lose the ball, I must track back and help out in defence,” he said.

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