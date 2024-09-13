Miguel shares the emotional reason behind his jersey number 84

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Inacio Miguel has shared the emotional reason behind his jersey number 84, saying that it reminds him of an important person in his life.

Initially, when Miguel was unveiled by Amakhosi last month, he had the jersey number 83 on. But he subsequently switched it to the number 84 recently.

Tribute to grandmother

Miguel spoke to the media ahead of their opening Betway Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants on Saturday. He said the number is a tribute to his grandmother, who passed away at the age of 84.

“I started with number 83, but it was a confusion. I’m number 84, I lost my grandmother, the woman who raised me. She passed away unfortunately last year when she was 84 years old,” Miguel said.

“So, I decided to make this a testimonial on her, that’s why I chose number 84, me and my family. She was an inspiration to me, raised me well and I am sure that she is with me every day.

“You know when you grow up with grandmothers, you get very attached to the family. Also, the club treats me like a family, and I feel like this is the right place.

“She [grandmother] is the reason why I’m here. Because when I was in talks with Kaizer Chiefs and all the people at the club, I felt that they would treat me like family. And that is very important to me. To be comfortable in a place, and that’s the most important thing.

“So, I know that she is very happy that I’m in a place where people treat me so well, I feel at home.”

First Angolan international to don Amakhosi Jersey

The 28-year-old versatile defender joined the Glamour Boys from Angolan giants Petro de Luanda. Miguel is the first Angolan international to don the Amakhosi Jersey. A move that he says makes him filled with pride.

“I’m proud, I think it’s always good, but it doesn’t change anything in my game. I’m focused only on the results and trying to help the team.

“Also, I think the people in South Africa don’t understand how good the football and the level of their league is. For us [Angolans], we see this league as a very competitive league. This motivates us to improve in the process and the future,” he added.

Amakhosi and Gallants will lock horns at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Miguel is expected to walk straight into the starting line-up. The game will get underway at 5pm.