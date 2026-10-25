Moroka Swallows and Wits rekindle famous rivalry in amateur football

Last weekend, this writer, alongside a handful of spectators, gathered at the Sturrock Park football grounds to witness a significant, unprecedented moment: two of South Africa’s most nostalgic clubs revived their oldest rivalry, this time at the amateur level.

Moroka Swallows Sports Club and Wits, now known as the “Clever Boys”, as per their slogan back in the day, met in their Safa Johannesburg Regional League encounter.

The game ended 3-2 in favour of the Clever Boys.

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Putting the result aside, it was bittersweet to sit in the stands of Sturrock Park and watch South African football heritage compete at that level.

It was bitter because the two clubs carry so much weight as far as history is concerned and contributed immensely to shaping what we now call the Premier Soccer League.

It was, though, sweet in the sense that something is at least being done on the ground to try to revive the two clubs and restore some hope that there is a change of awakening the sleeping giants of football.

The background

The tale of how both clubs found themselves in the lowest of ranks is well documented. Wits were “dissolved” after 99 years — just a year short of a century. As for Swallows, severe financial collapse, mounting debt and player salary boycotts were at the heart of their demise.

Still on the Swallows, the Dube Birds, as they were — or, should we say, are — fondly known, return to the South African football scene after two years and four months since their status was sold to Marumo Gallants in June 2024 by then-chairperson David Mogashoa.

Birds cast aloft

And now, under the new leadership of businessman and veteran broadcaster Walter Mokoena, the birds are being cast aloft, to fly high once more, with the vision clear — to return to the PSL by 2030.

“It was important for us to start our Project 2030 immediately after the World Cup year [2026 Fifa World Cup], because it will give us a clear target, because we want to be in the PSL in the next four years, which will be another World Cup year in 2030,” Mokoena revealed to Sunday World.

Mokoena’s memory lane

Mokoena, who is a die-hard Swallows supporter, took us down memory lane of how and when his love for the club started and why it was important for him to be a part of the people at the forefront to revive Swallows once again.

“I am not sure if I will find the right words to describe how I feel watching Swallows back in their traditional maroon and white colours but it gave me flashbacks of the Bob Save final in 1989 against Mamelodi Sundowns … I was 11 years old at that time.

“We [Swallows] played a replay and won the game 5-1 when Owen Da Gama scored a brace, if my memory serves me right. So, to see this club officially back is a sense of relief for me and surely for the supporters.”

Present on the day were men who know the ins and outs of the club, legends like Joel “Ace” Mnini and Andries “Chaka Chaka” Mpondo.

What made the moment profound and vintage to a certain extent was that the two legends watched the grandson of former Swallows goalkeeper Gavin Easthorpe, Joshua, marshal the defence between the sticks.

‘My blood is maroon’

“I am so excited that we are here again and I pray God grants Walter all the necessary strength to carry this new Swallows project, because it is big,” Mpondo said after the game against the Clever Boys.

“My blood is maroon, so I will fully support Walter for taking the initiative to bring back the club. I just call upon all the staunch Swallows supporters to also rally behind the team because our cry has been heard. So, let us unite and do it for the badge in supporting this great club,” Mpondo added.

The club is expected to introduce other sporting codes such as netball, basketball and athletics at a later stage, including a women’s football team as part of the Moroka Swallows SC Project 2030.