The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has ended the speculation about where the Carling Knockout Cup between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be held, with the popular Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban winning the race ahead of Cape Town Stadium.

The game will be played on 12 December and is scheduled to kick-off at 3:30pm, with Pirates set to be the home team on the day. Tickets for the much-anticipated Soweto Derby will be made available on 2 December.

Play advert

The two Soweto giants will collide for another cup final in the state-of-the-art Durban venue, after they met at the same venue in 2025, with Chiefs emerging victorious.

Amakhosi advanced to the final of the Carling Knockout when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in their thrilling semi-final tie at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, overcame a stubborn Stellenbosch FC side with a 2-0 win at Mabhida last Saturday.

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will hope to get his side over the line and defend their title, after already failing to retain the MTN8 early this season.

Chiefs, on the other hand, will also be counting on new coach Fernando Da Cruz to keep their promising start by lifting their first trophy since winning the Nedbank Cup. So, football fans are in for an exciting and colossal final between two of the biggest teams in South Africa.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.