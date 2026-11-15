Mosimane confident Bafana will bounce back against Kenya in Nairobi

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says he will be relying on his players’ experience to bounce back to their winning ways when his side takes on Kenya in the reverse fixture of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Mosimane and his troops landed in Nairobi yesterday and look to respond to the criticism of the 2-2 draw against Kenya at the Orlando Arena on Friday night. Benni McCarthy’s side pulled a sucker punch and silenced the boisterous Orlando crowd when they scored a 90th minute equaliser to take a point apiece from the game.

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“If we did not lose concentration, we would not have conceded that goal,” Mosimane said.

“But … the team has enough experience and character from the past to be able to deal with this. They managed to qualify for the World Cup, even when three points were deducted, but they went on to win their group. I can rely on that … We will sit down, analyse what happened, then start planning from there.”

Bafana are on top of their group with seven points, with three more games to play. Behind them is Guinea with six points, followed by Kenya on two and Eritrea at the bottom with one point.