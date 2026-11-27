Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane delivered a signed national team jersey to Clinix Health Group in Hyde Park on Friday ahead of the Clinix Walter Sisulu Challenge December tournament.

The signed jersey was handed over to Clinix CEO and former Bafana team doctor Dr. Khamane Matseke.

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“I am a businessman, but when I qualified as a doctor I was highly involved in soccer,” Matseke said.

“I was a young man around people like Dr Motaung and Dr Khoza. Most of you know it as the ‘A-team’. I was a member of the A-Team; that is where I got my grounding for soccer. The business part came after, but I can never forget where I came from.”

READ: Safa launches 2022 edition of Clinix Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge

Black-owned healthcare pioneer

Clinix is South Africa’s first Black-owned private hospital network, which was founded in 1992 by Dr. Matseke. The group focuses on providing accessible, quality healthcare to historically underserved communities.

In attendance at the jersey handover were SA Football Association (Safa) Johannesburg president Phil Mogodi and Soweto Cabal Athletics Club chairperson Rio Matlhaku.

Mosimane reflects on Clinix roots

Mosimane reminisced about the early days of his coaching career under the Clinix football tournaments, stating that a seed was planted through Clinix as top other coaches and players were produced under it.

READ: La Masia conquer the Clinix Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge in Soweto

“I am one of the many coaches who coached under the Clinix Health Group banner,” Mosimane said.

“I coached in Soweto under this banner; Rulani Mokwena coached under this banner, including Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who played and coached under the Clinix banner.

“So, the seed was long-planted, and now we are seeing the sprouts coming from the ground because of that. To be honest, it is humbling sitting and reflecting on where we come from.

“Because I never thought of or saw the vision of where Clinix would be right now. So, it is an honour for me to be here, because this is generational.”

The Clinix Walter Sisulu Challenge football tournament is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday at the Nike Shapa Soweto centre.

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