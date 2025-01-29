Mosimane terminates contract with Esteghlal over unpaid wages

Pitso Mosimane has officially terminated his contract with Iranian Pro League team Esteghlal over outstanding salary payments on Wednesday.

Sunday World reported that Mosimane had given the club until Tuesday afternoon to make the payments, failing which the South African-born coach and his technical staff would leave the club.

“Esteemed coach Pitso Mosimane has officially parted ways with Iranian topflight side Esteghlal FC, with immediate effect, due to unresolved issues regarding unpaid salaries owed to him and his technical team,” MT Sports said in a statement.

“This difficult decision comes after extensive efforts to address the matter. Despite numerous opportunities provided by MT Sports Marketing & Management, coach Pitso’s management team, to resolve the matter—starting with initial discussions with the former CEO of the club last year, followed by a formal default notice delivered on 1 January 2025—Esteghlal FC failed to address the issue.”

“In good faith, coach Pitso and the technical team extended a 15-day deadline as per the FIFA rules to allow the new CEO and board time to familiarise themselves with the situation and remedy the outstanding payments.”

The club is reportedly currently having financial difficulties and is said to be owing Mosimane and his lieutenants more than two months’ salaries.

Mosimane’s technical team consists of Maahier Davids, Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga, and Kyle Solomon.

Since signing with the Persian Gulf Pro League outfit based in Tehran in October 2024, the three-time CAF Champions League winner coached 10 games—losing three—and guided the team to the next round of the Iranian Super Cup.

Esteghlal FC currently sits 11th on the Persian Gulf Pro League log standings and remains a contender for the AFC Champions League.

“Moving forward, the appropriate processes will be followed to resolve this matter. Coach Pitso remains committed to the values of football excellence and looks forward to pursuing new opportunities to continue contributing to the game,” the statement concluded.

