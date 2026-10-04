Mosimane’s men face Pharaohs fire

Football matches between Bafana Bafana and Egypt are to die for, with fireworks galore. It should be no different when the two rivals clash in a friendly international at the Cairo International Stadium today at 9pm.

Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has returned to Bafana with a bang, having registered two wins in as any matches.

For this match, Mosimane is also back in Cairo after he spent two seasons coaching Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Even though he won major trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns, being appointed by Africa’s Club of the Century was the biggest accolade in his coaching career.

Whenever Egypt descend on the Cairo stadium, there is no such thing as a friendly match. Bafana must expect war. In the past seven years, the countries have played two Africa Cup of Nations matches in Cairo.

At the 2019 Afcon in Egypt, Bafana’s attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch scored an 85th-minute winner to sensationally knock the tournament hosts out. His goal silenced the partisan crowd, causing one of Afcon’s biggest shock results.

In December, at the 2025 Afcon, the Pharaohs defeated South Africa in the Last-16 round when Mo Salah scored the winning penalty.

Under Mosimane, who inherited a well-oiled machine from Hugo Broos, Bafana are looking menacing, and shot under the top 50 in the Fifa World rankings.

Their 2-1 victory over Guinea showed the team’s fighting spirit. Bafana’s 5-0 demolition job has sent a strong warning.

But the Pharaohs will provide Mosimane with a stern test on whether the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko are the real deal. Ime Okon, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Olwethu Makhanya and Samukele Kabini will be given a torrid time by the hard-working Pharaohs forwards. It will also be another opportunity for fringe players such as Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Cassius Mailula, Iqraam Rayners, Yanela Mbuthuma and Luther Singh to stake a claim in the team.

The players who have been given a chance are eager to impress Mosimane. Thabang Matuludi, Thapelo Morena, Fawaaz Basadien and goalkeepers Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss are also yearning for some action.