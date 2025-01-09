Nabi warns of bogus fans who want to impede progress

Nasreddine Nabi, the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, has cautioned Amakhosi supporters against being duped by fake fans who are causing needless annoyance and strife.

The alleged phoney supporters, according to Nabi, are advancing agendas in an effort to impede progress and prevent the club from succeeding.

This comes in the wake of recent criticism directed at the team, players, and Nabi by some Chiefs fans who were upset about the lacklustre performance.

Nabi addressed the matter following Wednesday night’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC in front of a respectable crowd at FNB Stadium.

Exercise caution

He asked Chiefs supporters to exercise caution around supporters who might wish to infuriate the team needlessly.

“First of all, we have to respect our fans and their feelings because in every club, when the results are not coming, the fans will react because of frustration and unhappiness,” Nabi said.

“So, we believe that our supporters have the right to be frustrated when the results are not coming. Therefore, it is our job to be realistic and do what we must do to rectify the problem.

“But we need to be careful because we might think that it is our fans or supporters that express distress and cause noise, but rather random people who may have their agendas and don’t want the process to continue or the club to succeed.”

Nabi acknowledges criticism

However, having previously worked for major clubs with sizable fan bases, the Tunisian tactician acknowledged that criticism is a natural part of the game and is accustomed to it.

“Criticism is part of football, so we don’t focus too much on that because the next day you will be praised and be seen as a hero if you win or deliver results,” he said.

“I have worked in big clubs before, and I am very much aware of the pressure that comes with coaching a team with a big fanbase.

“My job here is to assess the situation and work towards the objectives of the club. So, that’s why it is important to accept whenever you are being criticised.”

Nabi’s next task with his charges is to play Golden Arrows at home on Sunday afternoon at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

