Njabulo Blom returns home to Kaizer Chiefs after short US stint

Kaizer Chiefs have reunited with utility player Njabulo Blom, who returns to the club after his recent stint with St. Louis City FC in the US.

Blom, a talented and versatile footballer, has signed a one-year loan deal with Amakhosi and will once again don the famous Gold and Black jersey.

The 24-year-old began his professional career with Chiefs’ Youth Development Academy. This was before making his senior team debut after being promoted in 2019.

Left for the US in January 2023

He left Amakhosi in January 2023 to play in America’s Major League Soccer (MLS) with St. Louis City.

His time abroad has further developed his skills on the field. It showcased his ability to play multiple positions and contribute both defensively and in the midfield.

Chiefs’ Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr said: “We are excited to welcome Njabulo back to the team. His experience in the MLS and his familiarity with our club ethos make him a valuable addition to our squad. We look forward to seeing his impact on the field because we know how valuable he is to our game model.”

Blom expressed his own excitement about returning to Amakhosi. “I am delighted to be back at Kaizer Chiefs, a club that holds a special place in my heart,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the team and contributing to our success under coach Nasreddine Nabi. The support from the fans has always motivated me. And I can’t wait to play in front of the Khosi nation again.”

Blom will be available for selection in upcoming matches as the Glamour Boys gear up for an important phase of the season. The club invites supporters to join in welcoming “Stopper” back. And it looks forward to making new memories together.

