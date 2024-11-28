Nkota’s devastating neck injury almost ended his career

Legions of Orlando Pirates supporters almost did not get to see the young sensation Mohau Nkota play after he suffered a career-threatening neck injury in March.

This was revealed by the club after the 20-year-old scored an impressive brace in the CAF Champions League group stage opener against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad in Algiers on Tuesday night.

The up-and-coming Kimberly-born forward helped the Buccaneers record a 2-1 away victory, making them joint Group C leaders with Ahl Ahly, at three points apiece.

Suffered bad neck injury while playing

In March, while playing for the Pirates Diski Challenge squad in Tsakane against Kaizer Chiefs, Nkota suffered a devastating neck injury, which saw him being rushed to the hospital.

Mohau’s career and future hung in the balance. He faced an agonising wait of uncertainty. Doctors were unsure of the extent of the injury, and the symptoms he was displaying were not positive.

“It was one of the toughest moments of my life. I had recently started training with the first team. And I believe at DDC I was playing some of my best football,” Nkota told the club’s website.

“The injury came at the worst time possible. Here I am, about to become a professional player, and this happens. During my four-to-five-hour wait at the hospital, I had many thoughts in my head. But fortunately, through God’s grace, I overcame my situation. My return to playing was slow and taxing on me mentally. Because I had long dizzy spells and constant headaches,” he added.

Impressive performances in recent matches

God works in miraculous ways indeed. And today, Nkota’s name is on the lips of Pirates supporters after his impressive performances in recent matches.

“It’s hard to put into words what this means to me,” Nkota said after the game in Algeria. “To score twice in such an important match is a dream come true. I’m just so grateful for everyone who believed in me and for this incredible club.”

