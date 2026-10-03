Nominees for Orlando Pirates Player of the Month for September unveiled

September brought another month of action, drama and memorable moments for the Buccaneers, and now supporters have the opportunity to decide who stood out most by voting for their Orlando Pirates Player of the Month.

Continuing to churn out results on the pitch, Pirates maintained their unbeaten start to the season by winning all three of their league fixtures while advancing in the CAF Champions League through a 3-1 aggregate win over two legs against Mauritius’ La Cure Waves. Their run featured an impressive 13 goals scored alongside a solid defensive effort, which saw them only concede once in five games.

According to the Pirates website, six Buccaneers have been nominated for the September award, with the shortlist featuring a blend of defensive and attacking talent. The Bucs faithful will now have their say by voting for who they feel deserves to be crowned Orlando Pirates Player of the Month for September.

List of September nominees:

Thapelo Mokobodi: The new signing took things up another gear in September as he emerged among the standout players for the second month running. Mokobodi was instrumental on both ends of the pitch, adding two assists to his tally after creating five chances to continue what has been a dream start to life as a Buccaneer.

Kabelo Kgositsile: Another new arrival who rose to the fore in the past month is the winger, who made the most of opportunities handed to him. Kgositsile’s energetic cameos have translated to goal contribution since his consistent run in the starting eleven, and he finished the month with two goals and as many assists.

Sipho Chaine: Continuing to cement his place among the top shot-stoppers in the country, the reigning Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season had yet another stellar month between the sticks. Chaine carried his consistent form into September, where he kept clean sheets in four of his five appearances and kept out 90% of the shots he faced.

Yanela Mbuthuma: Mbuthuma led the line admirably throughout the early part of the 2026/27 campaign and emerged as one of the Buccaneers’ most productive attackers. His confident displays produced three goals in five appearances while also displaying a creative side to his game by sparking up three chances.

Lebone Seema:A key cog in Pirates defensive line, Seema further enhanced his growing reputation as one of South Africa’s brightest prospects with more outstanding showings throughout September. The centre-back was again instrumental in defence, winning 83% of his duels while also proving more than useful upfront with two goal contributions.

Simphiwe Masilela: The Academy graduate has repaid the faith shown in him by the technical team with solid performances on the pitch. Having enjoyed a consistent run in the starting eleven in the past month, Masilela has chipped