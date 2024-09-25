‘Ntwari a good signing, will push Bvuma, Petersen to up their game’

Former Kaizer Chiefs star goalkeeper Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi has heaped praises on the new man between the sticks Fiacre Ntwari, saying that he has been a good acquisition for Amakhosi.

Baloyi said Ntwari will also push Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen, and Bontle Molefe to up their game.

Ntwari joined Amakhosi from Betway Premiership side TS Galaxy at the start of the season.

Official debut

The 25-year-old Rwandan international walked straight into the Chiefs line-up when he made his official debut for the club during their 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants last weekend.

The lanky goalkeeper seems to have been preferred over former regulars Bvuma and Petersen. It’s a decision by coach Nasreddine Nabi that Baloyi is in full support of.

“For now, I think it looks like it’s a rather good signing. I think he brings a lot of stability and confidence to the defence,” Baloyi said. He was speaking during a wide-ranging interview with Sunday World recently.

“I think the biggest thing when you are building a team, is you build it around your spine. You have a reliable goalkeeper, a reliable center-back, centre-midfielders and a reliable striker. Then all the others just fall into place. And I think it looks like that’s what the coach is trying to do.

Good for others in the team

“I think Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, and Bontle Molefe [have a task]. They are all going to have to fight for their place to unseat Ntwari.

“But my concern with him was always that playing for TS Galaxy is a small club. And the moving to a big club, is he going to adjust? But it looks like someone who has a big temperament and character to deal with playing for a big club and fighting for his place.

“So, fingers crossed, but so far it looks like it will be a good signing. Hopefully, it will then push Bontle, Bvuma, and Petersen to up their game. This will also not only help to lift the competition amongst themselves, but the standard of goalkeeping at the club.”

Ntwari is expected to start again in goals for the Glamour Boys. This as they will be locking horns against AmaZulu in their next league encounter at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The match is on Wednesday night.