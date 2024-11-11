Old guard set to maintain grip as PSL elects new exco 

While PSL supremo Irvin Khoza will not be contested as the league’s chairperson at the highly anticipated quadrennial general meeting of the National Soccer League (NSL), it is expected that new blood will be roped into the league’s leadership structures.

The eagerly awaited meeting takes place on Wednesday at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, amidst grumblings in some quarters that it’s time for the old guard to make way.

Khoza will once again stand unopposed, and other nominees will be vying for the remaining seven positions on the executive committee (Exco).

Sunday World has learnt that talk in the corridors of footballing power is that Polokwane City boss Johnny Mogaladi and AmaZulu owner and respected businessman Sandile Zungu stand a big chance of being voted into the new committee after intense lobbying.

The other candidates who have a chance to make it are Tim Sukazi (TS Galaxy), Abram Sello (Marumo Gallants) and Richards Bay United’s Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela.

The current exco, elected in 2020, is made up of Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Mato Madlala, John Comitis, Stan Matthews, David Thidiela, Rejoice Simelane and Robert Benadie.

Insiders have revealed that Simelane, who represents Sundowns; Matthews of SuperSport United and possibly Stellenbosch’s Benadie are likely to be voted out.

Except for Khoza, the PSL announced a total of 11 nominees.

Insiders have revealed that the theme in this year’s intense lobbying was to get into the exco and for members to position themselves for 2028 where it could be an all-out full-scale battle when the “Iron Duke”, as Khoza is affectionately known, may no longer be available.

“There has been intense lobbying behind the scenes because nominees did not want to be reckless. The main thing this year is that the PSL almost went into the gutter in terms of sponsorships. The second reason is that if you look at the number of years the nominees have been in football, its is quite a lot,” an insider told Sunday World.

“And people have begun to realise that it’s not about challenging Khoza or Motaung – it is about finding one another and making the league a success for all. That’s why you won’t see those nasty contestations and confrontations,” he added.

“We should expect some younger administrators to be voted in – at least two. It’s difficult to tell but I bet on Mogaladi and Zungu getting in.

“Zungu brings a wealth of experience as a businessman and Mogaladi as well, and he has established good relations with the powers that be. Sukazi is a flamboyant individual, with a great legal background, it will be good to have him, but perhaps not for this term, probably the next,” he explained further.

Appointment to the exco elevates members to the corridors of power, where members preside over hundreds of millions of rands in sponsorship revenue that oils the league’s operations.

This week Khoza announced a ground-breaking development, revealing that the prize money for the league will now be a whopping R20-million from new sponsor Betway.

While there is sentiment that Khoza has played his part and should go, some in the league argue that he should be allowed to stand for another term.

