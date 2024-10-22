Orlando Pirates climb up the log standings after a hard-fought win  

Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways after producing a hard-fought 2-0 win over SuperSport United during their Betway Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

The victory means that the Buccaneers move up to number one on the log standings. This with 12 points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns – who have a game in hand. They will entertain Royal AM at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro made some changes to the team that started against Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout upset at the weekend. Patrick Maswanganyi, Makhehleni Makhaula, and Thalente Mbatha returned in the middle of the park.

Teenager Mohau Nkota was rewarded for his impressive second-half display against Magesi and got his first senior start.

Pirates found the back of the net in two minutes

It took Pirates as early as two minutes to find the back of the net. This was when Thabiso Sesane’s pass from a long way out found striker Evidence Makgopa. He shrugged defender Thulani Hlatshwayo off the ball and stuck his foot in to beat goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.

The visitors thought they had found the much-needed equaliser and back into the game through former Pirates star Vincent Pule. But his rebound goal from close range was flagged for offside.

From there onwards, the Buccaneers were in cruise control. They dominated the game, as they came close to getting the second and even the third goal. But all their efforts were not enough to increase their lead and went into half-time with a slender 1-0 lead.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt made an instant reaction going into the second stanza. As he made three straight substitutions. These include the introduction of exciting prospect Donay Jansen. He made his debut since joining Matsatsantsa on loan from Kaizer Chiefs.

World-class goal

The game opened up, with both sides creating enough chances to get a goal. With Pirates being the closest of the two to get a goal through Relebohile Mofokeng. He did the hardest part by rounding the goalkeeper and sitting down Pogiso Sanoka. But he could not hit the target to deny himself what could have been a world-class goal.

Deon Hotto did, however, find the cushion goal for the Sea Robbers in stoppage time. This was when he curled the ball into the back of the net to seal a crucial win.