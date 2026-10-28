Orlando Pirates pitted against strong Moroccan opposition in CAF group stages

Orlando Pirates have learned who they will face in the CAF Champions League group stages, as they will be the only team representing South Africa in the competition this season.

Pirates have been pitted against RS Berkane of Morocco, Colombe Sportive from Cameroon, and Tanzanian giants Simba SC in Group A.

The Buccaneers booked their place in the group stages after easing past African Stars with a 5-0 win on aggregate. With the absence of big guns Al Ahly and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side stands a good chance to go all the way and possibly win the continental showpiece.

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READ: Champions League redemption time for Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

Having already won the league in his first season, Bucs coach Ouaddou has been clear on his ambitions of delivering the Champions League. The club last won the continental competition in 1995.

The first round of matches are scheduled to get underway from 27-29 November, with the group stages finishing on 22-24 January 2027.

Full CAF Champions League group stage draw:

Group A:

Esperance

Petro Atletico

FC Nouadhibou

Wiliete SC

Group B:

Zamelek

Young Africans

MC Alger

Club Africain

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Group C:

RS Berkane

Simba SC

Orlando Pirates

Colombe Sportive

Group D:

Pyramids FC

Al Hilal

Horoya

MAS de Fes