Orlando Pirates pitted against strong Moroccan opposition in CAF group stages

Orlando Pirates have learned who they will face in the CAF Champions League group stages, as they will be the only team representing South Africa in the competition this season.
Pirates have been pitted against RS Berkane of Morocco, Colombe Sportive from Cameroon, and Tanzanian giants Simba SC in Group A.
The Buccaneers booked their place in the group stages after easing past African Stars with a 5-0 win on aggregate. With the absence of big guns Al Ahly and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side stands a good chance to go all the way and possibly win the continental showpiece.
READ: Champions League redemption time for Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
Having already won the league in his first season, Bucs coach Ouaddou has been clear on his ambitions of delivering the Champions League. The club last won the continental competition in 1995.
The first round of matches are scheduled to get underway from 27-29 November, with the group stages finishing on 22-24 January 2027.
Full CAF Champions League group stage draw:
Group A:
Esperance
Petro Atletico
FC Nouadhibou
Wiliete SC
Group B:
Zamelek
Young Africans
MC Alger
Club Africain
Group C:
RS Berkane
Simba SC
Orlando Pirates
Colombe Sportive
Group D:
Pyramids FC
Al Hilal
Horoya
MAS de Fes
- Orlando Pirates will be the only South African team in this season's CAF Champions League group stages.
- They have been drawn into Group A with RS Berkane from Morocco, Colombe Sportive from Cameroon, and Simba SC from Tanzania.
- Orlando Pirates qualified by defeating African Stars with a 5-0 aggregate score.
- The group stage matches run from 27-29 November to 22-24 January 2027.
- The last time Orlando Pirates won the continental competition was in 1995.