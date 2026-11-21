Orlando Pirates advanced to the final of the Carling Knockout Cup after their hard-fought 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers showed their class and quality against a very determined and well-coached Stellies side. Under coach Gavin Hunt, Stellies are returning to their glory days and they were problematic for the Buccaneers.

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Bucs have now reached yet another cup, their second this season after they were outgunned in the final of the MTN8 by Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

Coached by Abdeslam Ouaddou, Pirates are waiting for the winners between Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns in the other semi-final that will be played on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Super-sub Evidence Makgopa scored a brace, ensuring Ouaddou’s side safe passage to the final.

Youngster Mpho Padime walked away with another R100 000 hefty cheque after he was voted the Player of the Match by the fans. He pipped Makgopa to the award who was also a genuine contender with his two goals.

The Buccaneers will have another shot at defending one of their titles this season after falling short in the MTN8. So, Ouaddou and his charges will be setting their sights on the Masandawana and Amakhosi blockbuster tomorrow to see who they will be preparing to square off against.

Stellenbosch will now turn their focus to the league, as they will be taking on TS Galaxy on Friday, before travelling to Orlando to face Pirates.

Pirates will take on Golden Arrows at home on Saturday, which will see former long-serving assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi return to Es’godini for the first time after leaving the club recently.

A win or even a draw for Pirates will see them move back up to the top of the Betway Premiership standings above Sundowns, who are currently one point ahead.

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