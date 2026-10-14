Orlando Pirates start Carling Knockout defence against Milford FC

The 2026/27 Carling Knockout is back for another installment and Orlando Pirates will start their title defense against in-form Milford FC at the Orlando Arena.
Pirates have already failed to defend their MTN8 title, after recently suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns. So, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will want to go all out and defend their Knockout crown.
Sundowns will entertain strugglers Marumo Gallants in what will be a home fixture for the African champions.
Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, will face off against TS Galaxy in a home fixture. The Glamour Boys have not had the best of starts this season, having won three of their eight league fixtures and drew five.
Carling Knockout Official Fixtures:
Kruger United vs AmaZulu FC
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants
Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Polokwane City vs Siwelele FC
Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay FC
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
- The 2026/27 Carling Knockout will see Orlando Pirates defend their title starting against Milford FC at Orlando Arena.
- Orlando Pirates recently lost 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 and failed to defend that title.
- Mamelodi Sundowns will host Marumo Gallants in a home fixture in the Carling Knockout.
- Kaizer Chiefs will play TS Galaxy at home and have won three out of eight league games this season, drawing five.
- Other fixtures include Kruger United vs AmaZulu FC, Golden Arrows vs Chippa United, Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane City vs Siwelele FC, and Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay FC.