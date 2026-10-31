Orlando Pirates win Soweto derby bragging rights after defeating rivals Kaizer Chiefs 

Orlando Pirates leapfrogged to the top of the Betway Premiership log table in style after an impressive 2-1 win over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. It was Amakhosi’s first loss in the league in the 2026/27 season under new coach Fernando Da Cruz, and for Bucs, it was their eighth win in nine matches.

The stadium was packed to capacity, and supporters of both teams created an amazing atmosphere. Some fans did not even take their seats as they sang and chanted for their favourite players for the whole 90 minutes. Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry was also present at the game, and there were loud cheers when he stepped onto the field to greet supporters.

The players too came to the party as they dished out an enthralling and riveting brand of football. There could have been even more goals scored, but both teams squandered clear-cut chances. But nonetheless, it was value for money for the fans who travelled from other provinces to witness one of the biggest sporting events on the African continent. The organization from the Stadium Management and law enforcement side was also better than the previous derbies.

Before the match, Pirates were the favorites, and judging by their form and past results and many thought that they would steamroll over Chiefs, who are blowing hot in cold in various competitions they have been playing in. But Chiefs had other plans and were determined to upset the log leaders. Against all expectations. Amakhosi fought hard and could have stolen the match if they were clinical in front of goals.

READ:Abdeslam Ouaddou says Pirates are ‘the favourites to win the Soweto Derby’

After a lot of missed goals, Yanele Mbuthuma opened the scoring after his shot was deflected into the net by a Chiefs defender, leaving goalkeeper Brandon Petersen at sea. Chiefs equalised with a soft goal that was gifted to them by Bucs goalie Sipho Chaine who fluffed an easy catch onto the path of striker Pule Mmodi, who thankfully slotted the ball into the net.

However, it was Tshepang Moremi who had the last say, as he scored an easy tap-in to win all maximum points from Amakhosi and claim the bragging rights once again.

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou felt it the most of the two coaches, as his theatrics of throwing himself on the ground with his face down after Moremi missed a sitter summed it up.

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Nonetheless, it was a good game of football with high intensity, and even the Democratic Alliance (DA) made sure that they were a part of it, as they took their campaigning to another level. A helicopter carrying their flag flew over the Calabash, filled to its rafters to convince the 90 000 spectators to vote for them on Wednesday, when South Africans go to the polls.

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