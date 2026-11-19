Abdeslam Ouaddou did not hold back during his Carling Knockout Cup press conference, as he questioned the national team coaches for not giving Orlando Pirates players adequate minutes during the FIFA break.
Ouaddou is preparing his side for a crucial Knockout Cup semi-final clash against Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The lanky Bucs coach, who had about 10 of his players out on international duty with Bafana Bafana and the U23s, expressed his unhappiness over how sparingly his squad was used by coaches Pitso Mosimane and Raymond Mdaka.
READ: Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals: Pirates, Sundowns, Chiefs and Stellies battle for final spots
Ouaddou suggested that he could have prepared far better for the Stellies game with them in training and, because of that, he believes the defending champions will not be favourites this time around.
“When you don’t have your group to train properly, you expect them to keep rhythm with game time in the national team, but they are not playing in 10 days,” Ouaddou said at the PSL offices on Thursday.
“You know it’s not a secret: the national teams are not training like clubs; it’s tactical work, not physical. Then, when you see players not playing, you recover them before an important game in two days, in a bad state, not the same as when you gave them.
“So, with a game of high intensity, we are not favourites; we will try our best to win, but the opponent had time to work physically and tactically, so it’s an important point to mention,” he added.
READ: Pirates are protecting our diamond Oswin Appollis, says coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
Notable Pirates players who did not feature for Bafana Bafana include Sipho Chaine and Lebone Seema, while youngsters Cemran Dansin and Simphiwe Selepe also saw limited action with the U23 side.
Pirates and Stellies will lock horns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 pm.
- Abdeslam Ouaddou criticized national team coaches for not giving Orlando Pirates players enough game time during the FIFA break.
- Ouaddou is preparing Orlando Pirates for a Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
- About 10 Pirates players were on international duty, but many, including notable players like Sipho Chaine and Lebone Seema, saw little to no playing time.
- Ouaddou stated that the lack of match minutes affected his ability to prepare his squad properly and said Pirates will not be favorites in the upcoming match.
- The semi-final kick-off between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch is scheduled for 3:30 pm on Saturday.
Abdeslam Ouaddou did not hold back during his Carling Knockout Cup press conference, as he questioned the national team coaches for not giving Orlando Pirates players adequate minutes during the FIFA break.
Ouaddou is preparing his side for a crucial Knockout Cup semi-final clash against Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The lanky Bucs coach, who had about 10 of his players out on international duty with Bafana Bafana and the U23s, expressed his unhappiness over how sparingly his squad was used by coaches Pitso Mosimane and Raymond Mdaka.
READ: Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals: Pirates, Sundowns, Chiefs and Stellies battle for final spots
Ouaddou suggested that he could have prepared far better for the Stellies game with them in training and, because of that, he believes the defending champions will not be favourites this time around.
“When you don’t have your group to train properly, you expect them to keep rhythm with game time in the national team, but they are not playing in 10 days,” Ouaddou said at the PSL offices on Thursday.
“You know it’s not a secret: the national teams are not training like clubs; it’s tactical work, not physical. Then, when you see players not playing, you recover them before an important game in two days, in a bad state, not the same as when you gave them.
“So, with a game of high intensity, we are not favourites; we will try our best to win, but the opponent had time to work physically and tactically, so it’s an important point to mention,” he added.
READ: Pirates are protecting our diamond Oswin Appollis, says coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
Notable Pirates players who did not feature for Bafana Bafana include Sipho Chaine and Lebone Seema, while youngsters Cemran Dansin and Simphiwe Selepe also saw limited action with the U23 side.
Pirates and Stellies will lock horns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 pm.