‘Our African commentary under threat’

SuperSport’s African-language commentators fear for their future after the pay-TV channel allegedly failed to reimburse them for extra shifts they worked during the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Some say they are owed as much as R100 000 each for covering the tournament, which was co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. Because of the time difference, many matches kicked off in the early hours of the morning in South Africa.

The commentators have built a loyal following among fans who prefer to watch football in their home languages. They accuse SuperSport of failing to pay them for working “abnormal hours”.

They also suspect the delay is part of a wider plan by the once cash-flush broadcaster to scrap African-language commentary altogether.

According to the commentators, their contracts guarantee a minimum of four matches a month, with extra matches paid separately. During the World Cup, some were called up to commentate on 10 matches but were paid only the standard four-match fee. Match fees range from R5 000 to R10 000, depending on the commentators’ seniority and popularity.

The isiZulu commentators include the legendary Zama Masondo, Veli Khumalo, Phumlani Miya, fan favourite Baba Mthethwa and the fast-rising Reggie “Mapentsele” Ndlovu. The Sesotho team includes Arnold Rankoko, Maphale Moloi and Tshepo Maimane.

The dispute comes as French media giant Canal+ pushes an aggressive cost-cutting drive after taking control of MultiChoice, SuperSport’s parent company. At its results presentation in February, Canal+ said it wanted to cut about R7.5-billion in annual costs at MultiChoice by the 2030 financial year.

The company has since axed numerous contractors and suppliers, sold PSL club SuperSport United and dropped the popular DStv Delicious Festival.

Three years ago, management told the African-language commentators they would no longer travel to matches outside Gauteng. Instead they would work from SuperSport’s headquarters in Randburg, Johannesburg. The move cost them their travel allowances and is still a sore point, because their English-language colleagues continue to travel.

“The guys are feeling marginalised because they bring in a lot of revenue in terms of audience, while the English-language commentators are battling low viewership,” said a source close to the commentators, who asked not to be named.

The commentators also complain that SuperSport paid for influencers to attend the World Cup while they worked from the Randburg studios. They add that the broadcaster flew in foreign analysts, including former European stars, at great cost, yet gave them no transport home

after late-night matches.

“The company did not care about our safety. It only catered to foreigners and paid them in dollars,” the source said.

“Most of the commentators covered about 10 matches, which would amount to R100 000 per commentator. The company has shown discrimination and disrespect to its people.”

In response to Sunday World’s questions, SuperSport said the commentators had been paid in line with their contracts. It denied treating them unfairly.

“SuperSport … is aware of recent media enquiries regarding local-language football commentators who worked on the Fifa World Cup 2026 production,” the company said.

“The company has reviewed the matter internally. Commentators have been paid for their contracted services, while any additional shifts worked are subject to the standard reconciliation process applicable to extra-shift payments, in line with established procedures.

“Claims of differential treatment between local-language commentators and other on-air talent are not substantiated by the information available to the company.”