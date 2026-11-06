People talk too much! Says Nuno Santos on Mamelodi Sundowns’ critics

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Nuno Santos has hit back at critics at the back of their CAF Champions League shock exit, stating that their focus is now solely on the CAF Super Cup final.

Sundowns crashed out of the Champions League in an unprecedented fashion when they were eliminated by Angola’s Wiliete SC in the second preliminary round and ultimately missed out on the group stages as competition defending champions.

Masandawana have since faced backlash from a section of their fanbase, but Santos has addressed them by saying their focus is winning the Super Cup, as the Champions League outcome will no longer change.

Santos told the media at their training base in Chloorkop, as they wrap up their preparations for the Super Cup meeting against USM Alger at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon:

“I mean, we won the Champions League last year, so it’s not easy as well.”

‘We are focused on what we can control’

“Obviously, we wanted to be in the competition [Champions League], but I don’t want to speak too much about it as well, because that’s not why we are here; we are here for the Super Cup, so I’m focused on that. We are focused on everything that we control from now on, and the Champions League is not one of them.

“We know that people say sometimes and they talk too much, without knowing what’s happening in the background. So, the only thing that I can say is that we do our best every day to make Sundowns better,” Santos added.