Pirates is in a good space, says Jose Riveiro ahead of MTN8 clash

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says his side is in a good space ahead of their MTN8 quarterfinal clash against SuperSport United on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers will kick off their title defense when they entertain Matsatsantsa at the Orlando Stadium. The game will get underway at 6pm.

Having won the MTN8 back-to-back, Riveiro and his charges will be on a serious mission to make history. They plan to become the first PSL club to win the top-eight competition three times in a row.

Following what was a successful pre-season tour in his native country Spain, Riveiro says his team is in a good space. It’s looking to start the season on a high, by progressing to the semis of the MTN8.

Overcoming SuperSport

“I think we are in a good space, trying to find the best way to start the season …well. By going to the MTN8 semifinals by overcoming SuperSport,” Riveiro said.

“It was a short preseason, full of games and tough preparations. We had the opportunity to travel for two weeks, where we got a proper impression of where the team is right now. So, we are good to go.

“Obviously, at this stage of the season, nobody is in his prime, nobody is at his best. … We’re just starting, but at the same time, the competition is forcing us to start competing at our best level.

“I am coaching Orlando Pirates; the expectations must be higher every season. Not because of what we won last season, but because of who we are. We have to fight for every opportunity to win a trophy.”

Riveiro said he is wary of the threat SuperSport poses, having failed to beat them last season.

“SuperSport is a very tough opponent, it’s a fact. We played them twice last season and we couldn’t beat them,” he said.

“We lost in Polokwane and managed to get a point in Orlando in the last game of the season. So we know it’s going to be a difficult game but at the same time we know where we want to go.”

MTN8 fixture dates and venues:

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United – Orlando Stadium (03/08/24)

Stellenbosch FC vs TS Galaxy – Danie Craven Stadium (04/08/24)

Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town City – Peter Mokaba Stadium (10/08/24)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City – Lucas Moripe Stadium (11/08/24)

