Pirates not shutting door for new signings as window is set to close

With less than 24 hours remaining until the Premier Soccer League January transfer window closes, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says they will sign a new player if the opportunity arises.

Unlike Kaizer Chiefs, their rivals and Soweto derby opponents this week, Pirates have not made any signing this transfer window ahead of what is expected to be a tough second half of the season.

The Buccaneers have, however, released two players out on loan in Katlego Otladisa and Gilberto.

Pirates have been heavily linked with Polokwane City and Bafana Bafana star winger Oswin Appollis and the deal was the one to look out for until midnight on Wednesday.

With the relationship between the club and the star player Monnapule Saleng still in the balance, it is almost certain that the Sea Robbers will most likely bolster their squad in the wing position.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Soweto derby against Amakhosi on Saturday, Ncikazi said the club will sign in new players if the management feels that it is necessary.

‘We have enough quality’

“Coaches are very greedy, they are always looking for players that are not there, but we try and focus on what we have because I think we have enough quality within the team,” Ncikazi said.

“Like I said before, you will always look for something extra but if there is anything on the market that the management and the coaches feel is necessary, we will add to that.

“Because of the competition on the market, we will not disclose such intention because you will have some competition that is unnecessary. So, if it happens that we sign, it will be good for the team, but we will wait and see.”

Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro also did admit in one of his recent interviews that he has one eye on the transfer market.

“The standard answer to the issue of transfers is that we have a fantastic group of players in terms of quality, talent, and numbers, as everybody knows,” Riveiro said.

“But all the big teams and we are one of them, have the responsibility and obligation to keep one eye on the market all the time, every time there is an opportunity.”

