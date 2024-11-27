Pirates re-introduce themselves in Africa with 2-1 victory

Orlando Pirates could not have re-introduced themselves in the CAF Champions League better than they did when they went and concurred group favourites in their home ground on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers beat Algerian champions CR Belouizdad 2-1 during their opening Group C clash in front of a hostile Stade du 5 Juillet crowd.

In what was the Pirates’ first Champions League appearance since the 2018/19 season, no flames and lasers formed against coach Jose Riveiro’s men, as they produced a stellar performance and fighting spirit from the first to the final whistle.

The victory was thanks to two well-taken goals from emerging starlet Mohau Nkota in his first taste of the Champions League.

It was déjà vu for Nkota, as he reproduced his recent outstanding performance in the Betway Premiership when his brace against AmaZulu in his first start for the Pirates was enough to bag them three points.

World-class goal

Again, it was fellow youngster and Bafana Bafana international Relebohile Mofokeng who set Nkota up for both his goals with decisive passes.

His second goal was something special and world-class when he fired a thunderbolt from a long way out to complete a memorable brace.

Even though the home side eventually found a breakthrough via former Cape Town City talisman Khanyisa Mayo and applied pressure in the final 20 minutes, the Buccaneers did just enough to return home with maximum points.

The win then places the Pirates second in their group, level on three points with Percy Tau’s Al Ahly, who also won their opening match by securing a 4-2 victory over Stade d’Abidjan in Cairo.

With games coming thick and fast, the Pirates will now focus their attention on the league. They will host a tough match against Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are enjoying a 100% unbeaten run in the league, as they are currently on top of the log standings with 21 points after seven games.