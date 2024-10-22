Pirates, SuperSport out for redemption in clash of the wounded

Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face off in a Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

The two sides come at the back of shock Carling Knockout defeats at the weekend. Newcomers Magesi FC stunned the Pirates by defeating them 3-2.

At the Peter Mokaba Stadium, SuperSport suffered one of their worst losses ever as the Kaizer Chiefs crushed them 4-0.

Following their respective games, coaches Gavin Hunt and Jose Riveiro responded to their defeats by concentrating only on the upcoming match.

“The next game is always the most important,” said Hunt after the defeat on Saturday.

“We go again against the Pirates. We are so short in numbers [suggesting their squad is thin], but we’ve got to pick ourselves up and go again.”

Riveiro reaffirmed Hunt’s statements, saying that since the league is more important, their goal will be to score as many points as possible by any means necessary.

League is more important

“We must accept it quickly because we are playing [on Tuesday]. SuperSport is coming [to Orlando Stadium], and we must get those three points by any means necessary,” said Riveiro.

“If we ranked the competitions, the league is the most important one.”

The Buccaneers have had an outstanding start to their league campaign, even though they lost to minnows Magesi in the Carling Knockout.

They are currently in second place, just behind log leader Mamelodi Sundowns, having won all three of their games thus far.

The same cannot be said for Matsatsantsa, who have only won one of their first four league games. Two of the other games ended in losses, and one ended in a draw.

SuperSport, which is currently at number 14 with just four points, will be desperate to win against a motivated Pirates team.

The match will get underway at 7.30pm.