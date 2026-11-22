Orlando Pirates are on course to defend their Carling Knockout Cup crown and now wait to see who their opponent will be in the final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns and Chiefs face off at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium this afternoon in their Carling Knockout Cup semifinal showdown in Tshwane.

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Pirates booked their spot in the final after beating Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.

Substitute Evidence Makgopa scored a brace, ensuring coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side had safe passage to the final.

It will be Pirates’ second final this season after the MTN8.

Mpho Padime walked away with another R100 000 hefty cheque after fans voted him Player of the Match.

The Buccaneers will have another shot at defending one of their titles this season after falling short in reclaiming the top-eight title when they lost to Sundowns.

Ouaddou and his charges will be setting their sights on the Masandawana and Amakhosi blockbuster to see who they will be preparing to square off against.

Stellenbosch will turn their focus to the league. They will be taking on TS Galaxy on Friday, before travelling to Orlando to face Pirates.

Pirates will battle Golden Arrows at home on Saturday, which will see former long-serving assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi return to Es’godini for the first time after leaving the club recently.

A win or even a draw for Pirates will see them move back to the top of the Betway Premiership standings above Sundowns, who are one point ahead.