Pirates turn Gallants into Christmas turkey with 8-1 roasting

Orlando Pirates gave their supporters a wonderful Christmas gift, all wrapped up with eight goals to celebrate the season of giving in style.

The Buccaneers gave hapless Marumo Gallants an 8-1 thumping at the Orlando Stadium on Christmas Eve to keep up the pace with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Betway Premiership.

Pirates equalled the league’s biggest record in the PSL era. As the rain fell heavily, Gallants was forced into an error. This as Kenneth Nthatheni scored an own goal in the first minute. Former Pirates star Gabadinho Mhango equalised before half-time as the game went into the break deadlocked at 1-1.

Hat-trick

In the second half, Tshegofatso Mabasa made it 2-1 a few minutes after the interval. The floodgates were opened wide, and more rain and goals fell upon Orlando Stadium. Mabasa then grabbed his brace, and later a hat-trick.

Deano van Rooyen increased the tally, scoring his first goal since he joined the Buccaneers. Thalente Mbatha then grabbed his brace, making it 7-1. Boitumelo Radiopane was given an opportunity to score when he converted from the penalty spot to give Pirates an empathic 8-1 win.

Pirates are keeping up the pressure on Sundowns, who also won 1-0 against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida also on Tuesday night. Sundowns are on 27 points after 10 matches while Bucs have 24 points after nine matches. Bucs will hope that Sundowns slip up so that they jump into pole position once again.

Magesi FC

Pirates will be upbeat when they close the year against their nemesis Magesi FC on December 29. Magesi knocked them out of the Carling Knockout in the first round. Magesi are languishing at the bottom of the league table.

Gallants will want to make amends in their last game of 2024 against Sekhukhune United on Saturday. What added to Gallants’ woes is that they have put their coach Dan “Dance” Malesela on the back burner for poor results. And they diplomatically said that he was on special leave attending to pressing family matters.

Unknown Sundra Govender was revealed as the club’s new additional assistant coach. The club explained that “Govender comes with a wealth of experience in the soccer industry, including his last position as head coach of the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Casric Stars.”

As to how long Govender will last, and how his experience will come handy, remains to be seen.

