Prominent Mzansi A-Listers already salivating at the Soweto derby 

The Soweto derby fever is fast enveloping the country into a state of euphoria. Set to take place on Saturday at the FNB Stadium, Orlando Pirates will host perennial rivals Kaizer Chiefs in one of the most anticipated football matches ever.

The game is one of the biggest events in the country, with more than 90 000 soccer-crazed individuals getting packed inside the gigantic FNB Stadium like sardines. The game divides parliament, offices and even churches in half.

Even the most prominent of people in the SA social scenes are already talking about their favourite club hammering the other club come Saturday afternoon. Sunday World spoke to a few A-listers of Mzansi who are already salivating at the derby…

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the match between Chiefs and Pirates would end in a nice goalless draw and he did not want to disclose which team he was supporting.

Said Lesufi: “A derby is the bearer of standards of our football in our country. It remains the hallmark of how our football has evolved. Hence the on and off form of Chiefs should be a cause for concern. The derby must also acknowledge that Mamelodi Sundowns is a force to be reckoned with and the derby should be careful of losing its spark if talent is compromised due to economic reasons than strengthening developmental players. The current young players of Bucs and Chiefs affirm the relevance of development.”

Top music producer and businessman Sello Chicco Twala said: “As a Pirates fan, I obviously want my team to beat Chiefs. If Bucs’ performance can be the way we have seen them recently, a 4-0 scoreline is possible.

“Pirates is undoubtedly the best team at the moment. But with regards to the derby, a surprise win for Chiefs is possible if Pirates undermine them. Chiefs need to go back to their winning ways so that the excitement of the derby can be revived. Also, if Chiefs lose, the coach is certainly going to be fired. This is Nasreddine Nabi’s last game if he loses.”

Bosa leader and former DA boss Mmusi Maimane confessed his love for Chiefs. “I am Amakhosi for Life. Football and the derby have played a significant role in our nation. I can recall watching players of all races in the NSL from Shane McGregor, Ace Khuse, Doctor Khumalo and Scara Thindwa being celebrated. It is the pinnacle of Soweto’s excellence and pride. From time to time, both teams may have lost form, but it doesn’t change their importance in the social fabric of our society. I will be at the stadium on the day and hopefully witness a Chiefs win.”

Gauteng MEC for social development and the ANC Women’s League provincial chairperson Faith Mazibuko said: “I’m a Bhakabhaka for life. Pirates will beat Chiefs 2-0.”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said: “Up the Bucs. The score will be 2-0 in favour of Pirates. I have been a Buccaneerer since I was born, I never changed.”

Deputy Minister of Defence, General Bantu Holomisa said: “If I am free on the day, I will go to the stadium because everyone knows that I am a big Chiefs supporter. The derby is always unpredictable, and the result will depend on how motivated the players are. It does not

matter if a club is on form, or not. It is just always difficult to win this kind of match. Bucs may be on form but there are no guarantees.”

Former SABC boss-turned politician, Hlaudi Motsoeneng is also excited: “It’s going to be a tough game for both teams because derby is different from any other match. Even if Chiefs are not performing well, tables do turn in the derby and flames can come out. Pirates are going to win. I might go to the stadium to witness this match. It’s going to be sparks everywhere.”

