Proud teammates wish Williams best of luck ahead of Ballon d’Or Awards 

Ronwen Williams’s teammates and a former coach have sent good wishes to the South African captain ahead of the 2024 Ballon d’Or Awards tomorrow night.

Williams, who is enjoying the best year of his staggering career, has been nominated for the Yashin Trophy, which is for the Best Goalkeeper of the Year.

On Thursday, Williams was also nominated in three categories for the CAF Awards, taking place later in December. He was named in the Player of the Year, CAF Goalkeeper of the Year and CAF Interclub Player of the Year. The 32-year-old had a fantastic 2023 Afcon tournament and was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Tomorrow, he will be facing a stiff challenge among the best goalkeepers in the world.

With the likes of Diogo Costa (Portugal, Porto), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain) and Argentina and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez among a whole lot of nominees.

Itumeleng Khune was the No 1 goalkeeper when Ronza’ arrived at Bafana Bafana: “I just want to express my sincere gratitude to one of our own Ronza for being nominated in the Ballon d’Or awards. He’s done a tremendous job for his team and for Bafana. I just want to say that he must keep up the good work, keep sending a strong message to the world that SA has produced a lot of great goalkeepers in the past, present and hopefully in the future. Congratulations and we pray that you win it and bring it home.

“To ‘Mzansi’s No One’, I say keep on going, keep on striving, no matter the challenges,” Khune told Sunday World.

Andre Arendse coached Williams at Matsatsantsa a Pitori: “I am incredibly proud of Ronwen for the hard work he has put into his career, and he completely deserves the recognition through his Ballon d’Or nomination. It has been an honour to work with him over the years and wish him all the best at the awards. I firmly believe he has a massive chance of winning it, based on his top-class performances for both club and country,” he said.

Said SA legend Brian Baloyi: “I want to wish Ronza all the best at the awards tomorrow night. He must go there and enjoy himself because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Being nominated alone is a wonderful achievement and being chosen among the best goalkeepers in the world is extra special.

“He must not put himself under pressure. The nomination itself is for the whole country – it also puts Africa on the map, and we are so happy for him.”

Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa is Williams’ deputy in the national team: “Good luck to you Ditsebe my friend – we sometimes call him that at camp. May God usher you with his heavenly blessings tomorrow at the awards and every day!

“May you attain all that you desire in life. May success and prosperity follow you to wherever you go and in whatever you do,” he said.

Said Williams’ Bafana teammate, Sphephele “Yaya” Sithole: “We are all happy as his teammates and as a nation for his nomination. This means that regardless of where you are in the world, everyone is watching our football. Who would have thought a player in the PSL could be nominated on such a big stage?

“We wish everything can go his way and that he wins it. If he wins it won’t be for himself, it will be for the entire SA.

“The message to Ronza is that we are very proud, we look up to him and that everything is possible.”

