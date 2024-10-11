PSL kicks MaMkhize’s Royal AM out of Diski league

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee has kicked Royal AM FC out of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).

A decision was taken by the league on Friday afternoon after the club was unable to field a team in the 2024/25 DDC competition due to a Fifa registration ban that the team is faced with.

The KZN side, owned by charismatic businesswoman and social media celebrity Shauwn “MaMkhize”, have been banned by football world governing Fifa from registering new players due to monies owed to their former players Samir Nurkovic and Ricardo Nascimento.

Club fighting to have ban overturned

The club is fighting tooth and nail to have the Fifa ban overturned. But time is not on their side. And now they are struggling in terms of having enough players. Royal AM are seeking arbitration from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This is the highest court in the world for settling disputes related to sport.

They have also not registered players for their Betway Premiership side. This has forced head coach John Maduka to use a thin squad in their league campaign.

They have not won a single match in the four games that they have played this season. And they have managed to get four points from any matches. They are sitting on number nine on the log table.

“After reviewing the facts and representations presented by the club this week, the PSL Executive Committee has resolved to halt Royal AM Football Club’s participation in the 2024/25 DStv Diski Challenge competition,” reads a statement from the PSL.

Background

Royal AM Football Club was founded in Royal Eagles FC by thriving businesswoman and entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize. She found the club alongside her son, Andile Mpisane, who is the youngest chairperson in PSL history. Both Shauwn and Andile need no introduction in the world of football. This as they previously served as junior chairman and president of Royal Eagles FC, respectively.

In 2014 the Mpisane family bought Mpumalanga based soccer club, Sivutsa Stars FC. It was relocated to Pietermaritzburg and renamed Royal Eagles FC. Shauwn, better known as “Mamkhize”, is an award-winning businesswoman and philanthropist. She is one of South Africa’s most influential personalities. Her career began more than 25 years ago after she graduated in Accounting from ML Sultan Technikon. The institution is now known as Durban University of Technology.

