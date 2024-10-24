PSL needs Ramovic v Rulani-type of rivalry, says Sukazi

Club boss Tim Sukazi says that the heated exchanges between TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic and former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Rulani Mokwena created a buzz and a rivalry that was much needed in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last season.

Mokwena has since departed from the champions and scored himself a big gig at Wydad Athletic in Casablanca, Morocco. A few days ago, Ramovic was quoted as saying that he did not think much about him and added that he did not care about the frayed relations people thought the two rivals had.

The two coaches had intense and volatile confrontations on the touchlines. It did not stop there; it continued during pre- and post-match interviews as they went for each other’s throats at the slight excuse, like warring siblings.

“It created good rivalry in our league. It created a spark because after the Soweto derby (Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates), TS Galaxy v Sundowns became the match to watch in the PSL,” Sukazi told Sunday World.

‘This is what we want to see’

“Our game against Sundowns last season was one of the best in terms of ratings, and it had all the ingredients for football-loving people. This is what we want to see, and we needed to have an alternative [to the Soweto derby].

“What sparked up the whole thing were issues raised by Mokwena, and they were untruthful – and not only to our coach. As a club, we will always defend ourselves, and we will not allow anyone to make accusations against us. We have worked hard to be where we are as a team,” Sukazi added.

Last season, Ramovic claimed that Mokwena insulted him: “I did not come to South Africa to fight with anyone; my goal was not to make headlines. I came here for my team to improve and for my club to improve; maybe one day, when I leave the club, a new coach will come and find a top club so that they can continue to have more success. This is my goal.”

“And if we win a game against them [Sundowns] and if someone like Rulani undermines or disrespects the hard work of my players, I will raise my voice and protect my players. They spent over R150-million in the last two seasons on players, which means they have a squad of unbelievable quality,” Ramovic added.

Hit back with gusto

That did not go well with Mokwena, who hit back with a salvo: “You see when you start to say ‘the club has spent so much money’, you also borderline disrespecting the Motsepe family, who give so much of their hard-earned money from the family into football and many other things,” Mokwena retorted.

“You saw the other day they’ve given money to scholars, paying their study debts, and then you come and talk like that. Sometimes as coaches, we have to be careful, very, very careful. Because I sit here, and I’ll say things but why should I say things about TS Galaxy?

“Forget that it’s n–––ot even Sead’s club, it’s Tim Sukazi’s club and I’ve got a lot of respect for Tim also. You guys in the media must give Sead all he’s crying for; I don’t know why you can’t hear the underlying message. He has won five games in a row, give him attention, give him praise, give it to him. The guy is pleading ‘I’ve won five games in a row, no one is talking’, give it to him. Put him in the headlines, why don’t you do it?” Mokwena explained further at the time.

