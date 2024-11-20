Rapoo working hard to make ‘best left-back in SA’ remark a reality

SuperSport United rising star Neo Rapoo says there is no other way to repay coach Gavin Hunt for giving him a breakthrough, other than working hard and making his remarks a reality.

Rapoo is one of several youngsters who have broken into the SuperSport first team and shown trust by Hunt in the last few seasons.

Recently, Hunt made a bold statement that the 19-year-old is the best left-back in the country. He would rack up 100 international caps if he was the coach of the national team, Hunt said. Former Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena is the only player to reach the milestone with Bafana.

Speaking to Sunday World recently, Rapoo said he is blessed to have a coach who believed in him. And he wants to repay Hunt by being consistent on the pitch.

Having a coach like Gavin is a blessing

“Having a coach like Gavin who believes in youngsters is a blessing. When I heard what he said about me, I was happy. That motivated me to work even harder and even to reach higher goals,” Rapoo said.

“I just need to keep working hard and have a good attitude in training, and my talent will pay off. I sometimes do extra sessions as well off the field.”

The South African youth international also shared some of his short-term goals. One of them is breaking into the Bafana Bafana setup. He has hopes of following in the footsteps of former teammate Shandre Campbell.

“My short-term goal is that I want to play abroad and follow in the footsteps of Shandre. My boy is doing very well there.

“Looking back, I started to play with him from the age of 13. So that’s a huge motivation to me and to the other young ones here in South Africa. To do well and move to better leagues in a few years.

Bafana Bafana ambitions

“And of course, I also want to play for the senior national team. But playing for the national team comes with working hard. And the Bafana Bafana coach [Hugo Broos], will see one day that I deserve to be there.

“But like I said, I’ve just got to stay grounded and dedicated. And to just keep working hard, and my chance will come,” he added.

Rapoo and SuperSport will return to Betway Premiership action when they travel to Gqeberha to face Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next week Tuesday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content