Soccer

Rich Boyz aim to continue great run versus Bucs

By Sunday World
Truter up against Bucs
Under the tutelage of new coach Brandon Truter, Richards Bay have had a decent start to the season. / File Picture / Gallo Images

Richards Bay will be on a mission to sink the smooth-sailing and steady Orlando Pirates’ ship when they meet in the Betway Premiership encounter this afternoon.

Bucs have been cruising and enjoying a trouble-free start to the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

The Sea Robbers and the Natal Rich Boys will battle for maximum points at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 3pm.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.