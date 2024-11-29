Riveiro outlines systems used for youngsters to flourish at Bucs

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has outlined some of the key systems put in place for the youngsters to flourish at the club.

Riveiro is in his third season with the Buccaneers, and he has already made a significant impact in the SA Premier League.

Apart from making Pirates a trophy-winning machine, the Spaniard has also unearthed young quality talent that has taken the country by storm with their abilities.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota, to be precise, are two of the young talents that have emerged under Riveiro. And have been flourishing since.

For instance, the young duo was a match-winner in Pirates’ return to the Caf Champions League on Tuesday. That’s when Mofokeng assisted Nkota twice in their 2-1 win against CR Belouizdad.

Strong recruitment and scouting system

Riveiro spoke to the media at Rand Stadium ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC. He said having a strong recruitment and scouting system is one of the fundamentals of identifying talent. The kind of talent that can be ready to compete at the highest level.

“From the club perspective, it’s about the key. Like in every other club in the world, the key thing is recruitment. Have a good scouting structure that will have the capacity to accumulate talent. Let’s say, in the academy,” Riveiro said on Friday morning.

“I don’t see the players as youngsters or experienced players. Whether a player is good or not, ready or not ready, convenient or not convenient for the game. [Be they] 19 or 20, It does not make any difference to me.

“When the player is ready, he is ready. And when the player is talented, they are talented and that is the system itself. So, as a coach, it is always up to you whether you play them, or you don’t.

“People usually speak about taking the risk of playing a young player. But for me, the risk is when you play a player who is not ready. It doesn’t matter their age.

Player readiness vs player age

“In our case, the boys [Mofokeng and Nkota] are showing that they are ready. And they are capable of surviving in different environments so far.

“So, we are happy and glad that we are inspiring more youngsters in our structures to be ready. Because age is not going to be a problem if they are ready. And that is our system in a nutshell.”

The Buccaneers will lock horns with Stellenbosch at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday. The game will get underway at 3.30pm.

