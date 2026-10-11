Ronaldo’s battles with the bosses

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best footballers to have juggled the rotund pig-skin ball. His achievements are impeccable and at the age of 41, he might have slowed down a bit but his fortitude still outweighs his determination.

While millions of his fans and detractors have called for his retirement, his hunger remains insatiable. That was evident when he threw tantrums after Portugal team coach Jorge Jesus benched him in the Uefa Nations League, which led to a dispute with the coach. He then packed his bags and stormed out of the Portugal camp.

Ronaldo, who has played a staggering 234 times for Portugal and scored a mind-boggling 146 goals — the highest number in the history of football — felt disrespected and undermined.

The coach extended an olive branch but the star player is demanding a public apology.

Some of Ronaldo’s fall-outs with some of the top coaches:

Ronaldo v Jose Mourinho:

The relationship between Ronaldo and José Mourinho during their three years together at Real Madrid (2010–2013) was a volatile mix of historic success and massive egos.

While they combined forces to break La Liga records, their relationship steadily deteriorated. The breaking point came after a 2-0 Copa del Rey win over Valencia. Mourinho scolded Ronaldo for not tracking back to help defensively. Journalist Guillem Balagué and teammate Luka Modrić said the row escalated such that Ronaldo was brought to tears. He yelled back: “After everything I’ve done for you, this is how you treat me?” Mourinho reportedly snapped: “Shut up and run!” It nearly led to a physical altercation before teammates intervened.

By May 2013, the relationship was over. After leaving Madrid, Mourinho took a parting shot at Ronaldo by stating that he had coached “the true Ronaldo — the Brazilian one”.

Ronaldo v Rafael Benitez:

Ronaldo and manager Rafael Benitez had a tense relationship during Benitez’s seven-month tenure at Real Madrid in 2015. He preferred the relaxed, player-friendly management style of Carlo Ancelotti rather than Benitez’s stricter tactical approach.

Reports surfaced that Ronaldo walked out of a meeting after Benitez suggested using biometric studies to fix his declining free-kick conversion rate. Benitez chose Steven Gerrard as the best player he had coached.

Ronaldo v Erik ten Hag:

The fallout between Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag during the 2022–23 season is one of the most publicised player-manager collapses in modern football history. What began as tactical friction turned into a war of egos, ending with the termination of Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United.

Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford determined to implement a high-intensity, high-pressing tactical philosophy. Former United teammate Fred de Paula Santos and assistant coach Steve McClaren said Ten Hag did not believe an ageing Ronaldo had the defensive work rate or speed to execute his ideas. As a result, Ten Hag benched Ronaldo, sparking tension.

He missed most of United’s 2022 pre-season tour due to family reasons, specifically, the hospitalisation of his infant daughter. While Ten Hag initially said Ronaldo was “not for sale”, Ronaldo later revealed he felt betrayed because senior club executives and Ten Hag doubted his explanation.

Ronaldo v Ralf Rangnick:

The tension between the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick during the 2021–22 season highlighted the issues plaguing the Red Devils at the time.

Appointed as a temporary replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Rangnick’s trademark “Gegenpressing” system clashed with the playstyle of an ageing, clinical striker.

The ultimate disrespect came to light during Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo mocked United’s hierarchy for appointing a sporting director rather than an elite manager: “If you are not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

Ronaldo v Fernando Santos:

Ronaldo and coach Fernando Santos had their squabble during the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and it shattered one of the most successful player-coach partnerships in international football. Santos benched his captain during the knockout stages. The fuse was lit during Portugal’s final group-stage match against South Korea. When Santos substituted Ronaldo in the 65th minute, Ronaldo was filmed looking irritated and muttering: “You’re in a regular hurry to sub me off.”

In a move that shocked the football world, Santos dropped Ronaldo to the bench for the knockout matches against Switzerland and Morocco — the first time Ronaldo had started a major tournament game on the bench for Portugal since 2008.

Ronaldo was brought on as a second-half substitute but was unable to prevent a devastating 1-0 elimination. He walked off the pitch alone and in tears, knowing his final shot at a World Cup trophy was over.

Santos admitted that he and Ronaldo stopped speaking after the tournament.