The CAF Champions League is officially getting underway, with the first round of group stage matches set to be played on Saturday across the continent.

Tanzanian giants Young Africans will host Algerian outfit MC Alger in their Group B tie, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

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That match will then be followed by four games, including a much-anticipated Group D clash between Pyramids FC and MAS Fes, when the two North African sides meet in Cairo at 6pm.

What makes the game exciting, especially for South Africans, is that a local contingent of players and coaches will be on opposite sides.

Pyramids coach Rulani Mokwena, alongside his assistants Sinethemba Badela and Wendell Robinson will be going up against a MAS Fes side that is led by an attack of Tshegofatso Mabasa and Devin Titus.

Mabasa and Titus have settled well at their new club and hit the ground running, as their impact has already been felt in Morocco.

The South African duo will want to cause problems for Mokwena’s defence, which has been solid, having only conceded four goals in nine games in the league, and scoring 21. So, a tough battle is expected between the two sides.

“We will remain humble because the league is still long, but this match will certainly give us a boost,” Mokwena said ahead of the game.

“The match will not be a walk in the park for my team, and I warn the players of the danger posed by Maghreb Fez, especially in terms of quick attacking transitions and counter-attacks,” Mokwena added.

South Africa will also be represented by Orlando Pirates in the Champions League, when they take on Simba SC on Sunday afternoon. Durban City is participating in the CAF Confederations Cup and will be in action on Saturday night away to AS Far.

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