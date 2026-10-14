Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao provides timeline for VAR implementation

The SA Football Association (Safa) CEO, Lydia Monyepao, has provided a candid update on the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), stating that they are awaiting approval from Fifa.

Monyepao was speaking to the media during a press briefing at Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Tshwane on Wednesday afternoon.

Monyepao was joined by Safa president Danny Jordaan and his deputy, Linda Zwane, as well as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his deputy Peace Mabe at the top table.

“We are looking to the end of the season 2026/27 to be testing the VAR in our various playoffs. But obviously, there is the bigger league in which people want to see the VAR being implemented,” Monyepao said.

READ: Safa responds to Gayton McKenzie, saying they did not chow VAR funds

Engagements with PSL and broadcasters crucial

“But that will depend on how we engage with the PSL and the broadcasters as well. So, I cannot guarantee when exactly the VAR will be implemented because we have to further engage the PSL and the broadcasters.

“Based on guidance received from Cosafa and Fifa implementation requirements, the training and certification process for the referees needs to take place, which is expected to take approximately four to six months.”

Testing phase to start in lower divisions

Monyepao also stated that the VAR will start to be tested at the lower division leagues, such as the ABC Motsepe, and local cup competitions, such as the Nedbank Cup, and later will be rolled out to the Hollywoodbets Super League and the Betway Premiership.

READ: VAR would have caught the dirty, career-ending tackles

Most importantly, the Safa CEO confirmed that the R20-million sent to the association has not been spent and is safe.

McKenzie confident VAR will happen

McKenzie also weighed in and confirmed that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been part of the VAR process, following his consultations with chairman Irvin Khoza.

“The PSL has been a part of the VAR process, and I have personally had meetings with Dr Irvin Khoza, and that is because we understand the importance of VAR in our game. Our next phase is to get sponsorship for the longevity of the VAR.

“VAR is not an easy thing to implement, but I can assure you that it is going to happen. We will be meeting with Fifa tomorrow [Thursday] to see how we can move forward with the VAR process.”