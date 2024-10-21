Sasol national play-offs show that women’s football is on firm ground 

From Polokwane to Bloemfontein, and now being hosted deep in the heart of one of South Africa’s top tourist attractions in Western Cape, Knysna, the 2024 Sasol League National playoffs have gone a level up in taking SA women’s football to greater heights.

The national play-offs got underway last Monday and wrapped up yesterday, which saw a thrilling final between University of Cape Town (UCT) and Ezemvelo (Kwazulu-Natal).

A total of nine teams from nine provinces had initially gathered in the “Jewel of the Garden Route”, as Knysna is fondly known, to put up a good showing as they were battling it out for the two vacant spots in the Hollywoodbets Super League to join the likes of TS Galaxy and former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns next season.

Despite the fluctuating weather, where it would be cold, windy, cloudy and blazing hot in a single day, the playoffs were a success.

The future of SA women’s football is in good hands with the quality of players that graced the occasion.

Sunday World looks at some of the biggest talking points during the Sasol League national play-offs:

The quality and brand of football displayed:

Women’s football in SA is undoubtedly slowly but surely turning a tide, a positive one that is, as the standard is improving immensely.

For instance, on the first day alone, a total of 11 goals were scored, with all the players of the match in all those respective games leaving Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and some of her technical team members dazzled by what they had witnessed only on the first day.

Top football officials, players and coaches:

Some of the top officials who took their time to witness one of the fast-growing women’s football tournaments were Ellis, SA Football Association (Safa) competitions chairman Kwenza Ngwenya, former and current Banyana captains Simphiwe Dludlu and Refiloe Jane..

Well-spoken coach Jabulile Baloyi Kovsie FC from the Free State, who was guiding the team to their first appearance in the playoffs, opened up about some of the fulfilling moments of being at the competition.

“The most fulfilling moment of my entire journey with the young ladies is seeing progress, the constant change and adaptation to tactics with some but of understanding the game better, with better decision making in life,” Baloyi said.

“One can only be satisfied with the slow progress because we are now seeing the strides of the hard work we have done and been putting up.”

Professionalism and organisation:

It did not matter where everyone came from, but the professionalism and organisation of all nine teams were top-notch and one that needed to be commended.

Knysna weather conditions:

The weather conditions were probably not the friendliest, not even the locals could withstand the fluctuating temperatures. En route to the final, coach Nkosingiphile Maphumulo of Ezemvelo emphasised the importance of adapting as a team as conditions changed.

“We had never played in the wind, so we were forced to abandon our way of playing, especially in the second half. We normally rely on transitional plays but at this tournament we couldn’t because of this wind.”

Siyasanga Monoalibe is attending the Sasol League National Championships courtesy of Sasol

