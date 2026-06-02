Siyabonga Ngezana wishes Bafana well at World Cup, confirms he’ll undergo surgery

South African international defender Siyabonga Ngezana has wished Bafana Bafana well at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas, after missing out on the team due to injury.

The FCSB defender also confirmed that he will be undergoing surgery during this off-season, having carried a knee injury for over six months.

Ngezana was diagnosed with a meniscus injury after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), but refused to undergo surgery, which led to the former Kaizer Chiefs player being sidelined for three months.

Neglecting surgery bad idea

FCSB President Mihai Stoica revealed earlier this year that Ngezana’s hopes of going to the World Cup were at risk due to his decision not to undergo surgery.

The 28-year-old lanky center-back’s decision backfired, as he was left out of coach Hugo Broos’ World Cup, despite making a brief comeback.

“A reason, A season, A blessing or A lesson. But never a Loss…season comes to an end 25/26,” said Ngezana via his Instagram on Monday.

“It’s been a tough season, too many setbacks, battling with so much pain in my knee for more than 7 months now, avoiding making meniscus surgery, not to miss the World Cup, unfortunately, things didn’t turn as planned.

“Now it is the right time for me to make a surgery, recover, reflect, refresh, reset, rest, and get back to the fight, bring back what belongs to us.

‘Bring it home’

Ngezana has since wished Bafana the best and sarcastically said that they must bring the World Cup trophy home.

“Thanks for the support from my team (FCSB) and wish the best of luck to Bafana Bafana in the World Cup, make us proud boys bring it home kadlala hle [I am joking].”

Ngezana missing out on the World Cup will have financial implications for FCSB, as each club is set to receive a fee from FIFA for participating in the competition.

“The money from the World Cup is Gigi’s last problem, because he loses €200,000 (R3.8-million) because Ngezana doesn’t go to the World Cup. It was about him being healthy so he could play for us,” Stoica said.

PSL clubs Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will each pocket around R30.4-million, as they both have eight players representing them. Amakhosi will receive the R3.8-million for having defender Bradley Cross in the Bafana setup.

Bafana will kick-off the competition against co-host Mexico next Thursday at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The game will get underway at 9pm (SA Time).

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