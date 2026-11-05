Siyanda Ndlovu breaks into Mosimane’s Bafana squad to face Kenya

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has announced a 27-man squad to line-up against Kenya in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches, and Siyanda Ndlovu has become the biggest talking point.
The Mamelodi Sundowns starlet was never part of the preliminary squad, but his impressive performances recently could not go unnoticed by Mosimane and his technical team.
Ndlovu has played 15 games so far in all competitions in his debut season with Masandawana, scoring three goals and providing three assists.
The 23-year-old talented winger walked away with the Carling Knockout Cup R100 000 player of the match award for his jaw-dropping display against his former side, Golden Arrows, this week.
READ: Sundowns new striker Siyanda Ndlovu a dynamite in small package
Mosimane’s team also sees the return of Thalente Mbatha; Mbekezeli Mbokazi in defence and striker Lyle Foster, who are both plying their trade in the MLS.
The most notable absentees include experienced players Nkosinathi Sibisi, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, and youngsters Khulumani Ndamane and Shandre Campbell.
Bafana Bafana final squad:
Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Yaya Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel
Forwards: Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Mattews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Tshepang Moremi, Siyanda Ndlovu
- Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane announced a 27-man squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches against Kenya.
- Siyanda Ndlovu was not in the preliminary squad but was included due to his impressive recent performances for Mamelodi Sundowns.
- Ndlovu has played 15 games this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists, and won the Carling Knockout Cup R100,000 player of the match award against Golden Arrows.
- The squad includes returning players Thalente Mbatha, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Lyle Foster, who are based in the MLS.
- Notable absentees from the squad are Nkosinathi Sibisi, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, Khulumani Ndamane, and Shandre Campbell.