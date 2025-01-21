Soweto derby fans asked to copy Chris Brown’s park and ride plan

Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) and Soweto derby organisers are pleading with the supporters of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to copy the model that was used by American singer and dancer Chris Brown supporters during his two-day, jam-packed concert at the FNB Stadium in December.

The Buccaneers will host their nemesis Amakhosi in one of the most anticipated Betway Premiership matches this season on February 1. Tickets for the country’s biggest soccer match were sold out within a few days. So, more than 90, 000 fans are expected at the gigantic stadium.

SMSA has introduced a park-and-ride system that aims to address the long-standing issue of traffic congestion experienced during the various last derbies and to expand the public transport options available to attendees.

The decision follows the tremendous success of the park-and-ride option at the recent Chris Brown concert. Nearly 20, 000 patrons utilised the service on each concert day.

Speaking about the initiative, Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of SMSA, confirmed the plans.

“The Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is a sold-out affair, as communicated last week. Now we introduce the latest initiative to assist all the supporters who will be attending the match on February 1.

“The massive success of the park-and-ride option at the Chris Brown concert demonstrates the significant demand for alternative and convenient transport solutions.

“We are excited to extend this option to derby attendees, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free matchday experience. To further streamline the experience, the traffic and transport management plan for the derby includes dedicated bus lanes to and from the venue. This will be ensuring minimal delays and maximum convenience,” Grobbelaar added.

Park-and-ride Details

The park-and-ride service will start from 12pm, and prices range between R225 and R280

The organisers have organised the safest and most convenient way possible to get to the stadium on match day. And the official park-and-ride service is planned in conjunction with stadium and traffic management. This to ensure a stress-free, safe and enjoyable transport solution for match attendees.

Buses will depart as they fill up from 12pm until 12.30pm. They will start their return from the stadium immediately after the match. The last bus will depart from FNB Stadium no later than 6pm.

Your Park-and-Ride SA ticket will include return transport and free undercover parking from all departure points.

Departure venues: Montecasino (Teatro Circle), Sandton City (West Street), Mall of Africa (outside Dischem) and Gold Reef City (main entrance).

